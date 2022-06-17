ROCKDALE — Services for Charles Joseph Matula Jr., 81, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Matula died Saturday, June 4, at his residence.
He was born March 15, 1941, in Cameron to Charles Joseph Sr. and Lois Mary Provasek Matula. He graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron. He served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Tarrant County Junior College. He married Judith Spencer in 1970. He was an electrician. for General Dynamics in Fort Worth and Alcoa in Rockdale. He owned Matula Electric. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two sons, Hunter Matula of Rockdale and Charles Todd Matula of Los Angeles, Calif.; two daughters, Carolyn matula of Arcadia and Lisa Kosub of Round Rock; a sister, Rosemary Mondrick of Temple; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Texas Base United State Submarine Veterans, Inc., 2000 County Road 100, Georgetown, TX 78626.