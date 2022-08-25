Services for Vicky Lynn McGee, 71, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. McGee died Thursday, Aug. 11, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 29, 1950, in New Rochelle, N.Y.