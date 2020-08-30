ROSEBUD — Services for Martha Marie White, 87, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Barry Sharp officiating.
Mrs. White died Friday, Aug. 28, at a Temple nursing center.
She was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Zipperlenville to Otto and Emma Domaschke Zipperlen. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1950. She attended Concordia University in Seward, Neb., and Baylor University in Waco. She married Lewis Wendell White on May 19, 1957. She was a teacher for Rosebud schools.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Joseph White of Temple, Timothy White of Houston and Terry White of Mequon, Wis.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple; Woodland Cemetery Association in Rosebud; or First Lutheran Church in Rosebud.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.