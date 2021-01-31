Sharon Kay Zeinert, better known by family and friends as “Sissy” was born to Johnny and Beatrice Sodek in Temple, Texas on May 6, 1950. Sissy left this earthly realm surrounded by her loving family on January 22, 2021 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
A memorial service for Sissy will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgans Point with Pastor Jeremy Franks officiating.
Much of her life was lived in Temple, Texas; she attended Temple Schools. Sissy found the love of her life and married Willis “Bill” Zeinert in Temple, TX on October 6, 2001, and they were blessed with a blended family of 6 children and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Beatrice Sodek; her sister, Donna Baird, and her stepdaughter, Regina Temples.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Zeinert of Belton; her daughter, Melissa Pennington of Keizer; her son, Jason Cooke of Belton; her stepchildren, Richard Zeinert of Carrollton, Barbara Buckner of Dawsonville, and Trey Zeinert of Waco; her grandchildren, Zachery Shepherd, Nicholas Shepherd, Alexis Slone, Chandler Cooke, James Zeinert, Hannah Zeinert, Melanie Bookings, Katelynn Zeinert, Cora Zeinert, Zoey Zeinert; her sister and brother, Bubba Sodek of Temple, Susan Wishert of Hobson, Cynthia Stary-Palatino of Moffat. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, and her loving dog, Bandit.
Sissy lived in Texas, Oregon, and Virgina but settled in Belton for the majority of her life. Sissy worked for Scott and White Belton Clinic for 25 plus years and Gabriella’s dance-n-dynamics for 11 years before retiring to enjoy the remainder of her life with family and friends. Sissy always had an open door policy from her kids’ friends growing up to hosting events for friends and family. She lived to travel with friends and go antiquing, shopping at market, bingo and their annual Christmas events. Her yard was the showstopper of Morgan’s point with her Eclectic Decor and beautiful plants. She found great happiness in helping family and friends with their yards. She had a green thumb like no other and the heavens gardens will be Amazing with her there.
She was a proud grandma and loved to attend sporting events for her grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and left us all with amazing memories. The church address is: Fellowship Baptist Church, 2025 Morgan’s Point Rd, Belton, TX 76513.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
