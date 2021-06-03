Services for Acie Gilbert Ross, 76, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Gatto officiating.
Mr. Ross died Wednesday, May 26, at a Temple hospital
He was born Oct. 26, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, to Harland Acie and Roxie Ann Ross. He grew up in Otway, Ohio, and Rarden, Ohio. He married Billie Fay Reed Ross on Sept. 23, 1967. He retired in 2002 from Alcoa in Rockdale after 33 years. He was a member of Academy Baptist Church. He served in the military during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the VFW.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Tangie Perkins; a son, Keith Ross; his mother of Otway; a sister, Shirley Miller; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.