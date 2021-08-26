Services for Jere D. Beal, 65, of Lott will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott with Chester Springfield officiating.
Mrs. Beal died Sunday, Aug. 22, at a Waco hospital.
She was born April 11, 1956, in Fort Worth to Richard E. and Gwyneth Jean Chambers Lindsey. She was a resident of Lott of more than 40 years. She graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School and McClennan Community College in Waco with a degree as a licensed vocational nurse. She worked for the VA medical center for 28 years. She married Dwayne Beal on Aug. 22, 2003, at Little Dear Creek Church in Durango. She was a part of the Gold Star Mothers organization for fallen soldiers.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Troy Warford III.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Crystal Fikes of Pleasant Grove; two sisters, Nerissa Lindsey and Arkansas and Kari Lebrun of Florida; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.uso.org.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.