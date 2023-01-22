Trine Loa Farish
Trine Loa Farish, age 90 of Belton, passed from this life Monday, January 16, 2023, at Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation in Belton. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Trine was born on April 20, 1932, to Jessie and Trinidad Loa in Dernall, Texas. She married Sesario Cansino, Jr. on September 24, 1955, in Marlin, Texas and the couple had 5 children together. Trine moved to Temple in 1968. She was married again on May 27, 1976, to BJ Farish. She was dedicated to her family and a loving mother. Trine was a devout Christian who loved to go to church until she wasn’t able to due to health issues. She loved going out to restaurants and watching her telenovelas. Her family and friends will remember her as a sweet and kind person.
Trine is preceded in death by her husband, BJ Farish; brothers, Joe Loa, Elijio Loa, Eliseo Loa, Ramiro Loa, and Raymond Loa; sisters, Isabel Gonzales, Linda Sisneros, Juanita Villagas, and Elisa Loa.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her sister, Olivia Garcia of Saginaw, Michigan; daughter, Estella Cansino of Temple; daughter, Elvira Minor of Belton; daughter, Gloria Garcia of Belton; son, Alfred Cansino of Temple; son, Daniel Cansino of Flower Mound; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, January 23, 2023, at the funeral home.
