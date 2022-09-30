Linda Sue Talbert Moore, age 68, went to be with her heavenly Father on September 28, 2022.
She was born on October 14, 1953 in Mineral Wells to Dan and Coral Doss Talbert. She met and married Larry Moore in 1976. He preceded her in death in 2020.
She is survived by: stepson Jeff and his wife Michelle; two grandchildren, Brice and Avery Moore; one great granddaughter Addison Moore; one brother Eddie (Mona) Talbert and two sisters, Dana Newman and Kathy Tatem.
In addition to her husband Larry, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jimmy Talbert.
She was an active member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 9:00 am at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W FM 93, Temple, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the REACH Campaign at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 6911 Boutwell, Temple, TX 76502.