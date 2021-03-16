CAMERON — Services for Jessie Laura Simmons, 99, of Utah and formally of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Pebble Grove Cemetery in Maysfield.
Mrs. Simmons died Saturday, March 13.
She was born April 14, 1921, in Jones Prairie to James Franklin and Pricie Palestine Harber. She married Marvin Woodrow Simmons Sr. on Nov. 12, 1938. She was a member of Battetown Baptist Church in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 21, 1996; and a son, Marcus Alton Simmons.
Survivors include two daughters, Martha Larned and Marlene Stephenson; three sons, Marvin Simmons Jr., Marshall Simmons and Martin Simmons; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.