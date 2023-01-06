ROSEBUD — Services for Jimmie Lee “Mickey” Jackson, 87, of Cedar Springs will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Jackson died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at a Cameron nursing center.
She was born in Rosebud on Nov. 18, 1935, to James and Florence Schedule Fleming. She lived all of her life in the Cedar Springs community. She married Claud Jackson on Sept. 30, 1960. She was a homemaker. She and her husband owned Jackson Service Station and Jackson Farm and Ranch. She was a member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, James Dale Jackson of Cedar Springs; a daughter, Janice McCauley of Cedar Springs; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Powers Chapel Cemetery Association or to Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.