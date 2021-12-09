BELTON — Services for Isabel Reyes, 94, of Temple will be held in private.
Mrs. Reyes died Tuesday, Dec. 7, at her residence.
She was born May 9, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Mariano and Carmen Escobar. She married Rafael Reyes Jr. on June 22, 1946, in Brooklyn. She worked in retail and was a homemaker. She served as president of the NCO Wives Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Ricardo “Ricky” Reyes of Long Beach, Calif., and Rafael “Rusty” Reyes III of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; two daughters, Sandra Stanley of McDonough, Ga., and Laura Frye of Temple; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.