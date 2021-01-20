Francis C. Evans
Francis C. Evans, age 71 of Temple, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm Friday, January 22, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby.
Francis was born on September 30, 1949 to Carl and Sallie Irene Evans in Gatesville, Texas. Francis spent his childhood in Leon Junction hunting and fishing. He met Anita Lynch while roller skating, the two were married and they spent over 53 years together. Francis enjoyed a variety of hobbies; cars, boats, fishing, Harleys, Indian artifacts and guns. He took great pride in his life-long career as a roofer. But most of all, Francis loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Francis is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Sallie Irene Evans; and sister, Mary Iris Evans Lippe.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife, Anita Lynch Evans; sons, Michael Dwayne and Brian Keith; daughter, LaDonna Adkins; grandchildren, Ashley, Nicole, Samantha, Meagan, Darian, Derek, Makayla, Josh and Jacob.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary