Services for John B. Montalbo, 71, of Phoenix, Ariz., and formerly of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Charles Angerstein officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Montalbo died Thursday, July 16, in a hospital in Mesa, Ariz.
He was born Feb. 4, 1949, in Buckholts to Joe Jesus and Nativida Barela Montalbo. He attended Rogers School. He was a welder for Santa Fe Railroad. He lived in the Heidenheimer and Rogers areas most of his life and moved to Arizona three years ago.
Survivors include two daughters, Esther Montalbo and Elizabeth Mojica, both of Temple; five brothers, Sammy Montalbo and Joe Montalbo, both of Rogers, Phillip Montalbo and Daniel Montalbo, both of Temple and Lino Montalbo of Buckholts; four sisters, Beatrice Hernandez of Jarrell, Mary Montalbo of Bartlett, Lucy Morales of Temple and Virginia Salas of Buckholts; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.