Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 3:36 am
BELTON — Services for Manuel Elizondo Jr., 74, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Saturday in McLean Cemetery in Rogers.
Mr. Elizondo died Monday, Aug. 22, in Temple.
He was born June 22, 1948, in Elgin to Sotero Reyna and Rebeca Alderette. He worked many years at WilsonArt and ended his career at Will-O-Bell Nursing Home.
He was preceded in death by a son, Manuel “Junior” Elizondo.
Survivors include a son, Eric Moore of Little River-Academy; a daughter, Angela Vencill; four brothers, Ray, Sotero, Adam and Armando Reyna; a sister, Linda Reyna; and three grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.