Services for Gloria Renee’ Milon, 65, of Killeen will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.
She died Thursday, Aug. 19, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 7, 1955, to Ollie Milon and Bettie Mae Webb in Henderson, N.C., where she was raised and graduated high school. She was a member of New Bethel Christian Worship Center in Killeen. She worked as a home health care provider.
Survivors include three sons, Lamont Reed Jr., Kenneth Fornville and Justin Fornville, all of Killeen; three daughters, Erika Milon, Bianca Milon and Alicia Reed, all of Killeen; four brothers, Harvey Nix of Richmond, Va., Andre Nix of Newark, N. J., Ollie Milon Jr. of Norfolk, Va., and Ronnie Stevenson of Carteret, N.J.;five sisters, Connie Nix and Desiree Nix, both of Carteret, Olivia Milon of Norfolk, Monica Holley of Dallas and Collette Milon of Maryland; and 13 grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.