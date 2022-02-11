Johnnie Douglas Thornton Sr.
Johnnie Douglas Thornton Sr., 89, went to be with Jesus on February 8, 2022 after a short illness. Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Church of the Visitation (Parish Hall) in Westphalia on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 3 p.m. Reception and meal following at The Old Store, Westphalia. Visitation will be held Friday, February 11 from 5-7 p.m. with rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
Johnnie (also known as Sonny, Dad, Mr. Thornton and Grandpa) was born to O.T and Mary Reimer Thornton at Bean Hill (Bell County) on September 1, 1932. Johnnie grew up the youngest of 3 and had two older sisters, Dorothy Boutwell and Imogene Jones. Johnnie graduated from Troy High School and planned to go to Texas A&M on a scholarship. Plans changed as his dad died when Johnnie was 17 years old. He stayed home to provide for his mother. Johnnie married the love of his life, Charlotte Ann Kleypas, on January 26, 1954. He loved to tell the story that he saw Charlotte across the room at a local cafe and told his buddy that he was going to marry that girl and he did. He also teased that he was not from Westphalia but they welcomed him with open arms. Johnnie and Charlotte Ann were blessed with 6 children- Johnnie, Jr., Charles, James (Jimmy), Jerry, Carla and Craig.
Johnnie had a strong work ethic. He stood as a guiding example for his children and grandchildren. He worked as a chair installer for J.T. Boutwell Installation, which involved a lot of travel. Wanting to be home with his young family, he went to work for Lone Star Gas Company. Several years later, he returned to chair installation as Director of Installation at American Desk in Temple. Seventeen years later, he purchased Boutwell Installation and renamed it Johnnie D. Thornton Installation. He traveled the nation and even as far as Australia to install seating and consult on jobs. Johnnie built a reputation in the seating industry as one of the top installers in the country.
In addition to Thornton Installation, he and Charlotte purchased Charles F. Kleypas Grocery from her siblings and ran it for many years. It later became The Old Store and was a popular gathering place for many generations and is still in the family to this day.
Although Johnnie came from humble beginnings, he always provided well for his family and was known for his generosity. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family, friends, Jesus, and his Catholic faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family whether in person, at family holidays or on face-time. Johnnie/Grandpa was the rock of the family and will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte Ann; his sons- Johnnie Jr. and James (Jimmy); daughter-in-law, Donna; son-in-law, Louis Valis; and his two sisters. Johnnie is survived by his sons, Charles, Jerry and wife, Shelley, Craig and wife, Lorry; daughter, Carla Valis; daughters-in-law, Louise, Kathy and Eileen; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a wonderful extended family and many friends who he considered family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Westphalia Historical Society or charity of your choice.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for all the support, contributions, thoughts, and prayers.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary