Services for Gary Lee Baumdraher, 71, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Baumdraher died Tuesday, Dec. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 14, 1949, in Trenton, Mich., to Charles and Lyla Harris Baumdraher. He graduated from high school in Michigan. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Edna Mann on Oct. 10, 1970, in Taylor, Mich. He was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Rachel Mayfield; a brother, Donald Baumdraher; two sisters, Debbie Wilson and Tammy Huziak; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.