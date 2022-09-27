Elidia M. Garza
Elidia M. Garza, age 66 of Temple, passed from this life Monday, September 19, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Elidia was born on March 9, 1956, to Victoria and Severiano Chavez in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Robinson High School in 1974 and Houston Montessori Center in 2008. On August 8, 1981, she married Moses Garza at Goodwill Baptist Church. Elidia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. A friend and teacher to all who knew her as Mrs. Elidia or Mrs. Garza. She was the one you could go to in need of advice or a listening ear and she would know just what to say or do. Teaching was Elidia’s calling, and she made an impact on many of her student’s lives. In earlier years, Elidia was an active member at Goodwill Baptist Church. She organized many VBS and Christmas pageants and loved bringing young children and youth to know the Lord. On a sunny day you could find her out and about antique shopping or tending to her plants, she had a green thumb and could bring anything back to life. When it came time for football season you could hear her cheering on her Cowboys, Baylor, or the Temple Wildcats. In 2013, she was diagnosed with ALS. Through this time her faith never wavered, and her smile remained the same. On her last days Elidia was surrounded with love from family and friends. She went to be with the Lord on a beautiful Monday morning while listing to gospel music playing and family by her bedside in her home.
Elidia is preceded in death by her parents, Victoria and Severiano Chavez.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her loving husband, Moses Garza; brothers, Ben M. Chavez, Martin M. Chavez, Santiago M. Chavez, and Manuel M. Chavez; sister, Ysabel Selanders; son, Martin Garza II; daughter, Victoria Ysabel Badger; and grandchildren, Xaile Y. Garza, Moses A. Garza, DeeAnna G. Garza, Elidia R. Garza, Victoria R, Garza, Marcus A. Badger, Malik E. Badger, and Mariah R. Badger.
A special thanks to Elidia’s brothers and sister and their families for the extra time and effort to make her last years comfortable and fulfilling, also to anyone else who shared time or comforting words with Elidia.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 6:30 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
