ROCKDALE — Services for Linda Muras, 65, of Houston will be 11 a.m. Saturday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Steve Ammons officiating.
Mrs. Muras died Saturday, July 4, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Houston to Frank Norris and Gladys Morgan Halbert. She was a homemaker. She married Victor Muras on Sept. 23, 1972, in Tomball.
Survivors include her husband of Houston; a son, Joshua Muras of Houston; three sisters, Lana Fenley of Jersey Village, Denise Jalomo of Richmond and Elaine Wadlington Colorado City, Colo.; a brother, Frank Halbert Jr.; and a grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.