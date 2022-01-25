Services for Donald Keith Smith, 64, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died Monday, Jan. 17, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 10, 1957, to Louis Donald Smith and Kathleen Lianza in San Antonio. He was a Catholic. He married Debbie Lynn Smith on June 24, 1978. He worked for Terminix Pest Control until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Donald Joseph “DJ” Smith of Brighton, Tenn., and Justin Louis Smith of Temple; three daughters, Wendy Lea Smith and Kellie Ann Smith, both of Temple, and Naomi Kathleen Smith of Moody; a brother, Joseph Michael Smith of Columbus; and nine grandchildren.