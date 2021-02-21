Anita “Nita” Louise Thompson, age 80, of Temple accepted her invitation to heaven on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Nita was born on the 27th day of October 1940 in Houston, Texas to Jessie Doran and Bessie Mae Smith. She was the second of what would be a family of eight children.
Nita grew up in the Academy area and graduated from Academy High School in 1959; after high school she would go on to study at Temple Business College. Nita met the love of her life, a local railroader, by the name of Kenneth Lee Thompson. The couple would make their union binding before God in 1960 and set out to build a life and a home together that would eventually include three daughters. After the birth of her children, she devoted her life to becoming the best wife and mother that she could be. Once grandchildren entered her life, she became a wonderful grandmother, slipping her grandkids “Nana dollars” as often as she could, remembering birthdays and holidays with cards in the mail, and never failing to make phone calls to all her family to check in, ending every conversation with “Love you bunches.”
Nita and Kenneth were married for 34 years before Kenneth was called home. After his passing Nita worked for Montgomery Wards in the fine jewelry department, King’s Daughter’s Hospital in the file room and Scott and White Hospital. To fill her time during her working years and after her retirement she volunteered for several different organizations such as the American Legion, NARVRE, Saint Vincent DePaul and Helping Hands. She was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and later a very active member of Heights Baptist Church in Temple. Valentine’s Day was always a special day for Nita and Kenneth, he never failed to buy her a big box of chocolate and a bouquet of flowers. On Valentine’s day when Nita entered the gates of heaven she was met by Kenneth with his usual gifts, a big hug and a “welcome home.”
Nita is preceded in death by her parents Jessie and Bessie as well as two brothers, Charles Albert Smith and Billy Don Smith.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three daughters Tami Stevens and husband Scott of Edna, Debbie Wagner and husband Kenneth of Dallas, and Janet Rose and husband Doug of Temple. Nita also leaves behind grandchildren Storm Stevens, Skylar Stevens and wife Kara, Jennifer Bento and husband Manny, Jamie Forrest and husband Tim, Tristen Solaroli and husband Peter, as well as Trent Rose. Great grandchildren surviving are Calvin, Brom, Jacob, Deston, Summer and Owen. Nita also leaves her siblings Peggy Schwertner of Temple, Sharon Byford of Pendleton, Jacqueline Benjamin of Heidenheimer, Linda Hash of Royse City and David Allen Smith of Troy.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:30 o’clock p.m. with Pastor Billy Koinm and Pastor Tom Henderson officiating. A burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday evening between the hours of 6 and 8 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.