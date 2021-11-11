CAMERON — Services for Phyllis Marian Elmore, 92, of Cameron will be held at a later date in private.
Mrs. Elmore died Sunday, Nov. 7, at her residence.
She was born July 21, 1929, in Victoria to Phil Lace and Esther Craig Fairless. She worked as a seamstress until retiring. She also was a homemaker. She was a member of Marlow Baptist Church, where she volunteered with the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project. She also worked as a volunteer at Bea’s Kitchen.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Elmore; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Elmore of Leander and Wm. Mark Elmore of Cameron; four daughters, Paula Powell of Victoria, Lisa Condry of Jones Prairie, Susan Seaton of Bryan and Patricia Carroll of Brandenburg, Ky.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.