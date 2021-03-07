Services for Edwin Guy Wilson, 87, of Holland will be private.
Mr. Wilson died Feb. 12 at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 12, 1933, in Watson, Ark., to Edwin Guy and Sallie Baldwin Wilson. He graduated from Arkansas A&M University, Southern Methodist University and South West Texas State. He married Barbara Ellen Talley on June 3, 1955, in Newport, Ark. He was a teacher. He was a superintendent for Pflugerville ISD. He also was a pastor. He was a member of Zerne Masonic Lodge No. 615 in Holland.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Guy D. Wilson of Holland; a daughter, Joan Wilson Flores of Palacios; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.