Services for Carol Dawn Moore Jones, 87, of Temple will be held in private.
Mrs. Jones died Saturday, July 9, at a local hospital.
She was born Jun. 9, 1935, in Holland to C.W. and Winnie Taff Moore. She graduated from Holland High School in 1953. She worked for Temple National Bank and First State Bank. She attended First Baptist Church in Temple and Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack W. Jones.
Survivors include her husband, John Dempsey of Temple; two sons, Jack W. Jones Jr. and Gary Jones, both of Temple; three stepdaughters, Sharon Birdsall of Southlake, Cynthia Foster of North Zulch and Julie Rivera of Virginia; five siblings, Donald Moore of Rockwall, Patsy Lisenbe of Mesquite, Jean Trampush of California, Jimmie Moore of Waco and Allen Moore of North Richland Hills; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple College Foundation or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.