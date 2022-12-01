ROCKDALE — Services for Barbara Jean Leatherwood, 80, of Thorndale, and formerly of Sugar Land and Richmond, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Joey Hamby officiating.
Mrs. Leatherwood died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at her residence in Thorndale.
She was born Nov. 11, 1942, to Dewey Doyle and Vera Lee Jackson Jones in Crockett. She was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston. She married Bobby Reese Leatherwood Sept. 19, 1654 in Houston. She taught piano, babysat and worked in the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Leatherwood of Katy, and Steven Leatherwood of Thorndale; a brother, James Jones of Katy; a sister, Judy Jasken of Richmond; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joey Hamby Ministries, P.O. Box 1975, Sugar Land, TX 77487.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.