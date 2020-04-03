CAMERON — Services for Rosalie Adams, 75, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. April 11 in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton with Chris Downer officiating.
Ms. Adams died Tuesday, March 31, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Gallatin, Mo., to Melvin and Nova Irene Smith.
She was preceded in death by a son, James Ritter.
Survivors include a son, Archie Ritter of Lubbock; two daughters, Sam Keesee of Ballinger and Alison White of Cameron; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.