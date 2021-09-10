BELTON — Services for Lynda Anne Dowell, 71, of Moody will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Assembly of God Church in Moody.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mrs. Dowell died Tuesday, Sept. 7.
She was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Temple to Billie Gwynell Richey and Robert Wayne Carter Sr. She married Ronny Dowell in Belton on Jan. 30, 1981. She worked as a dispatcher for the Santa Fe Railroad for 15 years. She also worked as a hair stylist before retiring and also served as a substitute teacher. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include a son, Clint Arthur; three daughters, Shay Maddison, Nickki Dowell and Megan Dowell; a brother, Bobby Carter; two sisters, Mickye Hearell and Pam Hensley; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.