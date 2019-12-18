MARLIN — Susan Kautzer, 70, of Chilton died Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Services will 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Marlin.
She was born Aug. 23, 1949, to Floyd and Claudia Goode of Jarrell. She was a 1967 graduate of Jarrell High School and a 1971 graduate of Texas Christian University. After graduation from TCU, she began her career as an educator, teaching in Jarrell, Dayton and Marlin. She also coached basketball and volleyball in Jarrell. She married Charles “Chuck” Kautzer of Jarrell in 1978. She was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the First United Church of Marlin.
Survivors include her husband of Chilton; a daughter, Amy Hayes of Troy; a son, Kenny Kautzer of College Station; a brother, Byron Goode of Jarrell; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.