Services for Michael Fontaine “Mike” Jones, 44, of Gatesville will be 3 p.m. June 27 at Liberty Community Church near Milano.
Mr. Jones died Sunday, May 3.
He was born Sep. 13, 1975, to Robert Jones and LaNell Mills. He graduated from Milano High School. He worked for Scott & White EMS. He was a volunteer firefighter and fire chief for Nolanville and surrounding communities.
Survivors include his mother of Gatesville; and two brothers, Clay Jones of Temple and Robbie Jones of Milano.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.