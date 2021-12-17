No services are planned for Deborah Sue Parker, 69, of Temple.
Ms. Parker died Saturday, Dec. 4, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Americus, Ga., to Pearl Christine Brock and Anthony William Parker Sr. She graduated from Pike High School in Georgia. She worked as a registered nurse.
Survivors include her father; a brother, Anthony William Parker Jr.; and two sisters, Christy Jaleel of Peachtree City, Ga., and Bonnie Parks of Florida.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.