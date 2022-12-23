Services for Leonard Logan Janke, 94, of the Val Verde community will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett with the Rev. Jeremy Ullrich officiating.
Mr. Janke died Sunday, Dec. 18, at a local care center.
He was born June 10, 1928, in Milam County to John Walter and Annie Matilda Schneider Janke. He married Jelen Janell Noack at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albany on Feb. 14, 1954. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher in the Val Verde community. He served on the board of the Milam County FHA and also served as a director of the Bellfalls Electric Coop. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 526 in Holland. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett, where he served on the church council.
Survivors include his wife; a son Brandon Janke of Rogers; two daughters, Sharlet Sladecek of Morgan’s Point Resort and Jane Motl of Temple; a brother, Eugene Janke; a sister, Arlene Schwarz; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Cemetery, 30650 State Highway 95, Bartlett TX 76511.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.