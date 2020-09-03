Martha Marie White
Martha Marie White, age 87, of Temple, formerly of Rosebud, died August 28, 2020, at a Temple nursing center.
Martha Marie Zipperlen was born December 23, 1932, in Zipperlenville, Texas, to Otto W. and Emma Domaschke Zipperlen. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1950. She attended Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, and graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Science and a Masters Degree in Education.
She married Lewis Wendell White on May 19, 1957.
She taught in Rosebud and Rosebud-Lott schools for 24 years—21 years teaching 4th grade at Rosebud Intermediate School.
She is survived by her husband Wendell, and three sons: Dr. Joe White and wife, Sharon, of Temple; Tim White and wife, Amber, of Houston; and Terry White and wife, Melanie, of Mequon, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Martha was a charter member of First Lutheran Church in Rosebud. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She was also a member of the Wednesday Study Club and the Woodland Cemetery Association, where she acted as treasurer for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Gabriel and Karl Zipperlen, and sister, Emma Preston.
Martha loved to travel with her husband. Together they admired the beauty of American scenery and nature.
She was especially proud of her three sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved flowers and liked to read and work crossword puzzles.
A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Rosebud on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Barry Sharp officiating. Visitation will precede the service at 9:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Woodland Cemetery Association in Rosebud, Baylor Scott & White-Temple, or First Lutheran Church in Rosebud.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary