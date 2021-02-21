Dean Patrick Mikeska, age 80 of Rogers, peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 9th in a Temple hospital surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 21st at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple from 4:00-6:00. Funeral services will be Monday, February 22nd at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone at 11:00 a.m.
He was born on March 17, 1940 to Ed and Emily Mikeska in Temple, Texas. Dean was a graduate of Rogers High School, the class of 1958. Growing up on a farm near Rogers, he developed a love and passion for farming and agriculture. He attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville and graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Agronomy in 1962. During college he served in the National Guard. After graduating, he returned home to the family farm and began his dream of farming and ranching. A few years later, on October 8, 1966 he married his lovely wife Florence Green at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone, Texas. Together they raised a family and were side by side for 54 years of marriage.
Dean’s love for farming was evident with his hard work ethic and his natural creative ability to engineer and come up with innovative ideas to solve many a farming issue. Through the years, many crops were planted and harvested with his knowledge, guidance and expertise. While he truly loved farming, his greatest joy was the cattle ranching part of the business. When his son Steven followed in his footsteps and began working with him on the farm, he was pleased, grateful and proud. Dean was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer’s Award by Temple Jaycee’s in 1969 and was an active member in many community organizations such as: St. Matthew’s Catholic Church of Rogers, Knights of Columbus of Temple, Texas Farm Bureau, SPJST Lodge 47, Rogers ISD School Board (7 years), East Bell Boosters (charter member) and Elm Creek Watershed (board member).
He also had a love for hunting and was an avid and enthusiastic deer and wild game hunter. Dean would travel near and far for a good deer hunt. Some of his favorite hunts were in Colorado, Africa and New Zealand. It wasn’t just the joy of hunting that he cherished, but the many years of fellowship with his extended family and buddies.
Dean had a fun-loving spirit and “the gift of gab”. He would strike up a conversation with just about anybody that would talk to him. He could talk about a variety of topics, but his favorite subjects were farming, ranching and hunting.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling to many beautiful places. In his later years, they traveled to a lot of different destinations, but one of his favorites was when they went to the Czech Republic where they met and visited with his distant relatives. He was proud of his Czech heritage.
Dean will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents Emily and Ed Mikeska and his brother Gene Mikeska.
He is survived by his wife Florence, his daughter Stephanie Mikeska Honeycutt of Leander, son Steven Mikeska and wife Melissa of Rogers, five grandchildren Emily Honeycutt, Ashley Honeycutt, Meredith Mikeska, Dylan Mikeska, Justin Marshall and wife Michelle, two sisters Sandra Vrba of Richmond, Linda Mikeska of Houston and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Cemetery Association, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church of Rogers Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
