Jamie Lynn (Zulauf) Cook
Jamie Lynn (Zulauf) Cook, of Temple, Texas, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the age of 34.
Jamie is preceded in death by her grandfather Roger Barker of Salado Texas, her Uncle Roger Neil Barker of Killeen Texas, and grandparents Elton and Alvera Zulauf.
Jamie is survived by husband Andrew Cook of Temple Texas, son Zane Cook of Temple Texas, father Byron Zulauf of Georgetown Texas, mother Dianna Barker McLean of Lorena Texas, sister Paige Zulauf of Jarrell Texas, grandmother Joyce Barker of Salado Texas, uncle Randy Barker of Salado Texas, and aunt Rhonda Potts of Georgetown Texas.
Jamie was born December 3, 1988 in Round Rock Texas. She graduated from Salado High School in 2007 and went on to attend Temple College where she earned an Associate Degree in Business Management. Jamie also attended Central Texas College where she earned a second Associate Degree in Business Administration.
Jamie worked in the medical field until 2017. She married Andrew Cook in October of 2016 and they welcomed son Zane in 2019. From 2018 until her death, Jamie was a dedicated wife and mother, a profession she believed was a gift from God.
Jamie loved crafting, yoga, the beach, and her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Salado United Methodist Church on Royal Street. Visitation will be at 1:30p.m., services at 2:00p.m.
