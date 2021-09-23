BELTON — Services for Sheila Jane Weaver, 66, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Belton Church of Christ.
Mrs. Weaver died Saturday, Sept. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 2, 1955, in Canton, Ohio, to Ben and Mary Jane Banks Sacco. She graduated from Salem High School in Ohio. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1977 with a bachelor’s of science degree in medical communications. She married Richard Weaver on July 22, 1978, in Salem, Ohio. She moved to Austin and served as youth director for Memorial Methodist Church and worked as a patient advocate at St. David’s Hospital. She later moved to Belton and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she served in the youth and women’s ministries. She taught childcare classes through a Belton ISD program for parents. She opened Greater Gifts Christian book store in Belton and also managed Belton Eye Care Center. She joined the Belton Church of Christ in 1994, where she served in a variety of capacities, including teaching first grade and hosting youth events. She opened Creekside Art Gallery in 2010 and also served as a manger at Zeal Design Studio and That Art Place.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; a son, Ben Weaver; two daughters, Melissa Nieland and Nicole Holmes; two brothers, Jeff Sacco and Steve Sacco; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton Church of Christ Playground Fund or Camp Koinonia Scholarship Fund, 3003 N. Main St. Belton, Tx 76513, or online at beltonchurch.com/give.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.