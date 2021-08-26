Annetta Doggett
Services for Annetta Doggett, age 79, of Temple will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00am Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Temple, TX with Brother Will Passmore officiating. Interment will follow at Little Flock Cemetery in Temple.
A visitation will take place on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am at the funeral home.
Annetta passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at a local care center.
Annetta was born September 14, 1941 in Bastrop, TX the daughter of Frank Shackleford and Thelma Ingram Shackleford. She lived in Austin until 1946, then Lockhart until 1952 until she moved with her family to Temple. On September 12, 1959 she married Harley Doggett and moved to Rogers in 1969 and was his wife for 55 years until his death in 2014. She married James Lee Fread June 6, 2018.
Annetta is a 1959 graduate of Temple High School, 1972 graduate of Temple College, and a 1975 graduate of the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. She taught high school English at Rogers High School for 19 years, one year each at Bartlett, Buckholts, and Belton. Prior to that she was a medical secretary at Scott and White, and upon retiring was church secretary at First Baptist Church in Rogers from 2000-2011.
She was a member of Little-River Country Church, sang with Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International for eight years, and served several terms as president and vice president of Rogers Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. She was elected to Rogers City Council in May of 2018. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, taught a woman’s Sunday school class and enjoyed reading, theatre, movies, and piecing quilts. Annetta wrote and published her own book of memoirs of her parents’ early marriage. She loved spending time with family.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Zarosky and husband Brent of Cameron and Mike Doggett of San Antonio; a grandson, Marcus Zarosky and wife Hillary of Portland, TX; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Laudig and husband Josh of Portland, TX; and two great-granddaughters, McKenna Faith and Kennedy Hope Zarosky.
Annetta was preceded in death by one sister Avis Johnson, September 15, 2004.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Little River Country Church, 1406 Church St, Little River, Texas 76554.
Paid Obituary