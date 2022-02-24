ROCKDALE — Services for Gregoria “Grace” Llanes Morales, 82, of Bryan and formerly of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. today at the Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale with Doug Marburger officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday in Palacios Cemetery with Veto Terrasas officiating.
Mrs. Morales died Friday, Feb. 18, in College Station.
She was born Nov. 17, 1939, in Palacios to Cosme and Anna Marmolejos Llanes. She lived in Rockdale and worked in home health care for the elderly.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gabriel Morales; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include four daughters, Roseana Marroquin of Palacios, and Susana Morales, Linda Ferrell and Rachael Morales, all of Bryan; four sons, Benito Morales Jr., Adrian Morales and Lorenzo Morales, all of Rockdale, and Jimmy Morales of Temple; 23 grandchildren; 42-great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time today at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.