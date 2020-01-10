Rosa Lee Pechal, 88, of Temple died Thursday Jan 10, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Rosa Lee Pechal, 88, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. She died Thursday, Jan. 9, at a local care center.Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save