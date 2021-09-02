Services for Donald Ray “Pa” Frits, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Moody Leon United Methodist Church in Moody.
Mr. Frits died Sunday, Aug. 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Temple to Delbert and Lela Dixon Frits. He attended school in Rogers and Temple. He married Doris “Nana” Frits. He was a member of Leon United Methodist Church. He worked for Wilson Art and Ralph Wilson companies for 30 years as a truck driver, mechanic, dispatcher and transportation supervisor.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Donny Frits; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moody Leon United Methodist Church in Moody.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.