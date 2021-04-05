Services for Dominga Chavez Martinez, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Thomas officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Martinez died March 29 at her residence.
She was born March 16, 1930, to Pedro Chavez and Consuelo Salas. She was a seamstress. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luis Flores Martinez.
Survivors include four sons, Isidro Martinez, Reynaldo Martinez, Louis Martinez Jr. and Ambrocio Martinez; a daughter, Yolanda Martinez Longoria; a sister, Placida Villanueva; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.