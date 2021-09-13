Services for Lee Otis “Lully” Ferguson, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ferguson died Tuesday, Sept. 7, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 16, 1942, to Eugene and Addie Ferguson in Brenham. He graduated from Pickard High School in Brenham. He attended Florida International University and Central Texas College. He enlisted in the Army in 1964, and obtained the rank of master sergeant. He was honorably discharged at Fort Hood after 20 years of service. He managed clubs on military installations around the world. He received a service award from the Belton Volunteer Ambulance Service in March 1969. He married Annie Knight on March 4, 1969. He worked as area sales manager and military sales representative for Jack Hilliard Distributing Co. in Temple for 27 years. He was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, serving as choir president and a deacon.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Leland Ferguson of Temple; a daughter, Kimberly Ferguson Kelly of Harker Heights; a brother, Franklin Ferguson of Houston; three sisters, Rose Finley, Maxine Mitchell and Addie Settles, all of Houston; four grandchildren; and a great-granchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.