Kathryn Lyn Savage
Services for Kathryn Lyn Savage, 74, of Belton will be at 1 pm, Wednesday, September 21 at Broecker Funeral of Salado.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton, Tx. Kathryn died Friday, September 16, 2022 at Indian Oaks in Harker Heights, Tx. She was born March 4, 1948, to George and Opal Adamson.
She graduated from Irving High School in 1966. She married Van Ray Savage January 3, 1977. They have been residents of Morgan’s Point Resort since 1979. She retired from BISD in 2010 as a special education teachers aid. She enjoyed participating in the Breast Cancer Walk, Jr Diabetes Walk, March of Dimes, and Alzheimer’s Walk. Survivors include her husband Van Savage, her daughter Vanessa Price, her brother George Adamson, sister Rachel Vogt, sister Sue King, sister Ellen Lavallee, granddaughter Christina Price, grandson Landon Price, and grandson Alexander Price.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral of Salado.
