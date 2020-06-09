ROCKDALE — Services for Jose Luis Nieto, 60, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Nieto died Sunday, June 7, at his residence.
He was born June 5, 1960, in Chicago to Arthur and Margaret Ortiz Nieto. He attended school in Hicksville, Ohio, and Edinburg. He married Mary Dockery on Sept. 12, 1984, in Milam County. He was a heavy equipment operator.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two sons, Jeffrey Nieto and Adrain Nieto, both of Rockdale; a daughter, Felicia Nieto of Rockdale; his father of Rockdale; a sister, Kathy Nieto of Rockdale; two brothers, Paul Nieto and Edwardo Nieto, both of Rockdale; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.