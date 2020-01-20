Macie Roberts, 47, of Temple died Sunday Jan 20, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Macie Roberts, 47, of Temple are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. She died Sunday, Jan. 19, at a Harker Heights hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save