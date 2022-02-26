BELTON — Services for Rudy Delgado, 92, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Mr. Delgado died Sunday, Jan. 23, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Oct. 8, 1929, in El Paso to Rudolph and Mary Valdez Delgado. He graduated high school and Temple Junior College. He attended Southwest Texas State. He retired from the U.S. Army and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He worked at a Temple hospital. He was a Christian. He married Carmelita Smith in 1969.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Doland Buttz Jr. and David R. Delgado; and three daughters, Liza Marie Delgado, Angelique Celeste Delgado and Desiree D. Delgado.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.