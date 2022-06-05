Services for Curtis Fisher, 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Daniel Blane Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Fisher died Wednesday, June 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 14, 1952, to Willie and Annie Fisher in Taylor. He graduated from Taylor High School. He served in the Army. He married Darline David on Dec. 3, 2004. He worked for and retired from Dr Pepper Inc. He was a member of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church in Bartlett, serving as deacon, superintendent and Sunday school teacher.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; four sons, Brandon Crathers, Jordon Crathers, Lindsay Crathers Jr. and Jermaine Crathers, all of Temple; a brother, Val C. Fisher Sr. of Davilla; and 22 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.