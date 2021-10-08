Services for Glen Ray Gandy, 69, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Don Pollock officiating.
Mr. Gandy died Tuesday, Oct. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 11, 1952, in Temple to Nicholas William and Bertie Fay Helbert Gandy. He was a resident of Temple his entire life. He worked as a house painter.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Gandy and Nigel Gandy; a daughter, Mindy Schlaud; his mother; two brothers, Nicky Gandy and Brad Gandy; a sister, Carol Gandy Estrada; and seven grandchildren.