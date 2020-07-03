BELTON — Private services for Shari Cunningham Wilson, 82, of Belton will be held.
Mrs. Wilson died Wednesday, July 1, at her home.
She was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Corpus Christi to John Elliott and Eva Grace Bishop Cunningham. She married Jesse Wilson on June 20, 1959, at First Baptist Church in Seguin. She earned a bachelor’s of science in education in 1960 from Mary Hardin Baylor College. She earned her master’s degree from Baylor University in Waco. She was a teacher, serving in Salado, Temple and Belton schools. She taught 4th grade in Belton at Miller Heights Elementary for 22 years. She was a member of both the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and American Legion Post 55 Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband; a son, David Wilson of McKinney; two daughters, Stephani Wilson and Shauna Seale, both of Belton; two brothers, Larry Cunningham of Canyon Lake and Don Cunningham of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Shari Cunningham Wilson Scholarship in Education at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, UMHB 900 College Street, Box 8433, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be noon – 5 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.