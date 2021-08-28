KILLEEN — Services for Yolanda Marie Williams, 51, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen
Mrs. Williams died Thursday, Aug. 19, at her residence.
She was born May 23, 1970, in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth D. Williams of Killeen; and six children, Anthony C. Morrison, Kenneth D. Williams II, Myles J. Williams, Inari M. Nelson and Sasha S. Williams, all of Killeen, and Tashaye K. Williams of Lawton, Okla.
A viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.