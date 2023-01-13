ROSEBUD — Services for Robert Kalkbrenner Jr., 93, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Ben Arnold Cemetery.
Mr. Kalkbrenner died Tuesday, Jan. 10.
He was born Apr. 1, 1929 to Robert and Ena Kosel Kalkbrenner in Cameron. He graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron. He became a farmer and was drafted to serve in the U.S. Military in 1951. After discharge, he worked in carpentry, lumber, building materials, and car sales. He married Maxine Schuetze in 1954.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Ronald Kalkbrenner, Richard Kalkbrenner, Randal Kalkbrenner, and Russell Kalkbrenner; a daughter, Kallen Vaden; two grandchildren; and several step great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76501, or Family Promise of Bell County, 1411 East Ave N, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.